

Journalist Slain in North Mexico Was Stabbed 21 Times



MEXICO CITY – Carlos Dominguez, the journalist slain last weekend in the northern Mexican town of Nuevo Laredo, was stabbed 21 times inside his vehicle, officials announced Monday. He was 77.



After the autopsy, forensic experts said that Dominguez was murdered with “a sharp weapon, used to inflict 21 stab wounds,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of Tamaulipas.



The first report of the incident said the journalist was gunned down, but this Monday it was learned there was no evidence in the victim’s car that the killers had used firearms.



The 77-year-old man worked as a freelance and wrote a column on politics. He had previously worked at the El Diario de Nuevo Laredo newspaper.



The public prosecutor of Tamaulipas, Irving Barrios, said that Dominguez was driving Saturday through this city on the US border, and when he came to a stoplight, several men approached his vehicle.



Though the exact number of attackers is not yet known, Barrios believes this to have been an execution, since the journalist was with four other people, all of whom were unharmed.



“The crime was all about him. Those accompanying him were untouched,” he said, adding that the motive and the circumstances of the homicide are being investigated to determine whether his death was related to his work as a journalist.



He said that neither the District Attorney’s Office nor organizations for the protection of human rights and journalists have records of any threats reported by this veteran journalist.



Finally, Barrios said the family of the victim is being protected.



Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous countries for practicing journalism. In 2017, 12 journalists were slain, raising to 39 the number of homicides of journalists to date under the administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto.



According to Reporters Without Borders, Mexico is “the most dangerous country in the world for reporters,” with the same number of deaths as Syria (12) and followed by Afghanistan (9) and Iraq (8).



