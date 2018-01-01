 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

Journalist Slain in North Mexico Was Stabbed 21 Times

MEXICO CITY – Carlos Dominguez, the journalist slain last weekend in the northern Mexican town of Nuevo Laredo, was stabbed 21 times inside his vehicle, officials announced Monday. He was 77.

After the autopsy, forensic experts said that Dominguez was murdered with “a sharp weapon, used to inflict 21 stab wounds,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of Tamaulipas.

The first report of the incident said the journalist was gunned down, but this Monday it was learned there was no evidence in the victim’s car that the killers had used firearms.

The 77-year-old man worked as a freelance and wrote a column on politics. He had previously worked at the El Diario de Nuevo Laredo newspaper.

The public prosecutor of Tamaulipas, Irving Barrios, said that Dominguez was driving Saturday through this city on the US border, and when he came to a stoplight, several men approached his vehicle.

Though the exact number of attackers is not yet known, Barrios believes this to have been an execution, since the journalist was with four other people, all of whom were unharmed.

“The crime was all about him. Those accompanying him were untouched,” he said, adding that the motive and the circumstances of the homicide are being investigated to determine whether his death was related to his work as a journalist.

He said that neither the District Attorney’s Office nor organizations for the protection of human rights and journalists have records of any threats reported by this veteran journalist.

Finally, Barrios said the family of the victim is being protected.

Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous countries for practicing journalism. In 2017, 12 journalists were slain, raising to 39 the number of homicides of journalists to date under the administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Mexico is “the most dangerous country in the world for reporters,” with the same number of deaths as Syria (12) and followed by Afghanistan (9) and Iraq (8).
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved