

Ryan Giggs Named New Coach of Wales National Team



LONDON – Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has been appointed as a new coach of the Wales national team, the Football Association of Wales announced on Monday.



Giggs, 44, signed a four-year contract to lead the team in the UEFA 2020 European Championship and the qualifying stage for the 2022 World Cup, set to be held in Qatar.



“We are extremely delighted to see Ryan appointed as the National Team Manager,” said the FAW’s chief executive, Jonathan Ford.



Ford added that he is confident that the Giggs will create a “successful future” for the national team due to his “vast amount of experience” as a player and coach of “the biggest club” worldwide.



Giggs will succeed Chris Coleman, who led Wales to the semifinals of the UEFA Euro 2016 in France, but resigned in November.



“I am so proud to have been given the honor of managing the national team. The challenges that we have ahead of us with the Nations League and qualification for UEFA Euro 2020 excite me a great deal,” Giggs said.



“I can’t wait to start working with the players as we prepare for those crucial games later in the year,” he added.



Giggs, born in Cardiff, Wales, appeared in 64 international games for Wales between 1991 and 2007, but was criticized for being absent from certain matches, especially friendlies.



His most recent experience as a coach was at Manchester United, where he led the English team in the last four games of the 2013/2014 season after David Moyes was fired.



Subsequently, Giggs acted as an assistant to Dutch coach Louis Van Gaal at Manchester United for the next two seasons.



Giggs made 672 appearances and scored 114 goals for United during his long and successful career between 1990-2014.



