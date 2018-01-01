 
  HOME | World

Palestinian Fatally Shot by Israeli Forces in Fresh West Bank Disturbance

JERUSALEM – A 24-year-old Palestinian man was fatally shot by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian ministry of health reported.

A ministry spokesperson identified the victim as Ahmed Abdel Jaber but could give no further details about the shooting, which took place in the West Bank border town of Jayus, near Qalqilya.

The Israeli military was investigating the case but declined to give further detail when asked by EFE.

The region has been gripped by daily protest since United States president Donald Trump made the controversial announcement that he would move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, breaking with years of tradition that recognized the joint claim to the holy city held by Jews and Muslims alike.
 

