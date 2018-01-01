HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Caetano Veloso Loses Truck Full of Stage Equipment to Armed Robbers in Bahia



RIO DE JANEIRO – A gang of armed robbers stole a truck that was carrying the stage equipment of singer-songwriter Caetano Veloso after a concert in Salvador, the Bahia state capital.



The robbery took place when the driver of the truck carrying the equipment stopped Sunday night to have dinner and “was assaulted by heavily armed men,” Veloso’s producer Paula Lavigne told local media.



“They stole the truck, which was towing a trailer containing all his gear, even his mobile phone. Thank God he’s all right,” she said.



Among the items stolen were two guitars, one of them belonging to the star of the show, a cello, a bass, a keyboard, lights, screens, wardrobes and the stage set.



“The gear that was stolen has great emotional value, like Caetano’s guitar,” Lavigne said.



Caetano Veloso had given a concert in Salvador on Saturday, and the assault occurred as the truck was taking the equipment to Rio de Janeiro, where the artist is scheduled to perform next Jan. 28.



RIO DE JANEIRO – A gang of armed robbers stole a truck that was carrying the stage equipment of singer-songwriter Caetano Veloso after a concert in Salvador, the Bahia state capital.The robbery took place when the driver of the truck carrying the equipment stopped Sunday night to have dinner and “was assaulted by heavily armed men,” Veloso’s producer Paula Lavigne told local media.“They stole the truck, which was towing a trailer containing all his gear, even his mobile phone. Thank God he’s all right,” she said.Among the items stolen were two guitars, one of them belonging to the star of the show, a cello, a bass, a keyboard, lights, screens, wardrobes and the stage set.“The gear that was stolen has great emotional value, like Caetano’s guitar,” Lavigne said.Caetano Veloso had given a concert in Salvador on Saturday, and the assault occurred as the truck was taking the equipment to Rio de Janeiro, where the artist is scheduled to perform next Jan. 28. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

