

Dinghy Carrying Migrants Runs Aground off Spanish Coast, 7 Dead



COSTA TEGUISE, Spain – At least seven migrants were killed and one was left in critical condition after a rubber dinghy ran aground on the coast of Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands, police and emergency services sources told EFE.



The boat was first seen at midday by a lifeguard who immediately alerted authorities.



Inside the dinghy, rescue services found five dead bodies showing symptoms of drowning and hypothermia, and another corpse was found in the water.



Two men were rescued from the sea with drowning symptoms, but one died later while emergency services tried to reanimate him and the other remains hospitalized in critical condition.



The boat arrived on the coast of Lanzarote with 27 people on board and many of them leaped into the sea.



Spanish security services have been able to find 18 survivors who were in good condition and another who was also hospitalized.



