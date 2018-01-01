

Spain: Ex-Catalan Chief Must Drop Investiture Bid or Face Further Direct Rule



MADRID – Spain will maintain direct control over Catalonia should the sacked former regional president continue his efforts to be reinstated to his old post from self-imposed exile in Brussels, where he is avoiding an arrest warrant, the Spanish prime minister warned Monday.



Mariano Rajoy was addressing senior members of his conservative Popular Party in Madrid when he urged Carles Puigdemont to rescind his bid to be restored to the Catalan presidency from afar, a job the Spanish government removed him from when it enforced direct rule on the autonomous region by enacting Article 155 of the Constitution in the wake of Catalonia’s banned independence declaration.



“If he does not do it, then Article 155 will remain in place,” Rajoy told the crowd, adding that a stipulation of Article 155 was that Madrid’s direct rule over Catalonia could only be revoked once a new regional government was elected.



Puigdemont placed himself as front-runner to take on the Catalan presidency for a second time after coming to an agreement with other separatist parties, who together secured a majority in the Dec. 21 snap elections.



But his plans to be re-invested via video conference were met with rejection by pro-Spanish unity parties and the central Spanish government, who claimed it would breach the rules of the local chamber.



Rajoy defended his PP executive’s decision to invoke the hitherto dormant Article 155 as a way to repeal Catalonia’s unilateral declaration of independence on Oct. 27.



“It was applied and nothing has happened, life goes on and, in some aspect, life in Catalonia has improved,” he told his colleagues.



In the wake of the independence declaration, the Spanish judiciary placed Puigdemont under investigation for allegations of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds and a national arrest warrant remained in place.



Puigdemont’s former right-hand man Oriol Junqueras faced the same charges, for which he has spent the last three months in pre-trial detention in Madrid.



Article 155 sacked the Catalan regional government en masse, dissolved the local parliament and called the snap elections.



