Latin American Herald Tribune
  850 Detained in Tunisia Street Protests

850 Detained in Tunisia Street Protests

TUNIS – Tunisian security forces detained 41 people during recent protests and riots against austerity policies in various areas of Tunisia, the interior ministry said on Monday, bringing the total number of arrests since the onset of the unrest to 850.

According to an interior ministry spokesperson, Khalifa Chibani, protesters tried to cause disturbances in several parts of the capital Tunis, as well as the cities of Sidi Bouzid and Feriana.

Witnesses explained to EFE that groups of young people burned tires and containers in the Ettadhamen district in the capital, and managed to close access to roads in front of riot police units.

Protesters also threw stones and other objects at security forces, who made arrests and used tear gas to disperse them.

Similar scenes were seen in the district of Kram, where police arrested around twenty people, claiming they were involved in setting fire to a police station, according to media outlets.

The violent street protests broke out after nightfall on Sunday, just a few hours after thousands of Tunisians took to the streets to mark the seventh anniversary of the uprising that ended the rule of former President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

Many Tunisians expressed their discontent with the current government’s economic policies.

Tunisia’s current president, Beji Caid Essebsi, visited the district of Ettadhamen, one of the most impoverished areas in the capital, in an attempt to appease the anti-austerity protesters.

Tunis has been the scene of low-scale demonstrations over the course of the last year, but rallies intensified and became restive at the onset of 2018, when the government imposed austerity measures to meet terms set by its creditors at the International Monetary Fund, who urged Tunisia to balance the books on an estimated $2.9 billion loan.

The rallies first turned violent on Jan. 9 after a 55-year-old man died during a demonstration in the northern Tunisian city of Tebourba.

Since then, journalists and activists have been among the 850 people arrested.
 

