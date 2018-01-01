 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Injury Sidelines Barcelona’s Dembele for Weeks

BARCELONA – FC Barcelona’s French striker Ousmane Dembele is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury, the Catalan club announced on Monday.

This is Dembele’s second leg injury since joining Barça during the summer transfer window, as he was forced to undergo surgery last year.

“Dembele had a problem with his left thigh and tests have confirmed that the player has suffered a hamstring injury of the semitendinosus muscle that does not affect the area operated on earlier in the season,” the club said in a statement.

During the 4-2 win over Real Sociedad last night, Dembele was brought in for Brazil’s Paulinho in the last half hour of the game at Anoeta stadium, where Barça prevailed for the first time in 11 years.
 

