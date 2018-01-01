

Netanyahu, Modi Increase Cybersecurity Cooperation between India, Israel



NEW DELHI – The Prime Ministers of India and Israel agreed on Monday to increase cooperation, particularly in the field of cybersecurity, between their countries.



The agreement with Narendra Modi was reached on the second day of Benjamin Netanyahu’s five-day visit to India.



Besides cybersecurity, India and Israel signed memorandums of understanding on oil, air transport and films, as well as agreements linking public entities in the aerospace sector, natural medicine and investment.



“In Prime Minister Netanyahu, I have a counterpart who is equally committed to taking the India-Israel relationship to soaring new heights,” Modi said before the media following a meeting between the two leaders “marked by convergence to accelerate our engagement and to scale up our partnership.”



Netanyahu said that bilateral diplomatic ties were at a different point under Modi’s leadership and they could look forward to a promising future.



As for the future, the Israeli leader said the coming together of Indian and Israeli talents could give tremendous results for both, and through innovation they could aspire for more from less, such as more cultivation from less water and more energy from less expenditure.



The two countries did not delve into the most controversial topic in their bilateral relations currently, which is India’s support for a United Nations resolution condemning the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay K. Gokhale confirmed in a press conference that the two sides approached the issue during the meeting.



He said that India made its stance clear on Jerusalem as well as Palestine and that they agreed their relationship went beyond one individual incident.



In July last year, Modi traveled to Israel, the first visit there by an Indian prime minister, with an agenda that was centered on counter-terrorism measures and economy.



India has significant strategic links with Israel and is one of the largest buyers of its weapons, with an annual average trade balance of around $4.6 billion and another $1 billion in components and defense systems.



