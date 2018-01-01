 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Airbus Halting A380 Production in 2018 If Unable to Secure 6 Annual Orders

PARIS – European aircraft maker Airbus said on Monday it would halt the production-line of its a-380 wide-bodied double-decker large airliner if unable to secure annual minimum orders of six.

The future of the vast airplane will heavily on the manufacturer’s negotiations with Emirates Airline.

“If we can’t work out a deal with Emirates, I think there is no choice but to shut down the programme, but I’m hopeful that we’ll work out a deal with Emirates, and others can add airplanes on top of that,” top sales executive John Leahy told journalists.

Emirates is the world’s largest operator of A380s, with 89 aircraft currently in its fleet and another 53 on the order books.

Emirates said in Dec. it was delaying the arrival of six A380s from 2017 to 2018 and postponing delivery of a further half-dozen from 2018 to 2019.

“There were many industrial milestones achieved by Airbus Commercial Aircraft in 2017,” which included the delivery of the Emirates’ 100th A380, the company said in a statement Monday.

Company CEO, Fabrice Brégier, added there were other potential buyers apart from Emirates,” but underscored the Persian Gulf carrier was “key” for the A380’s mid-term viability, which last year not only failed to secure any additional orders but ended having two A-380 orders canceled.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved