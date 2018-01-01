

Strikes against New Reforms Leave Athens Traffic Paralyzed



ATHENS – Another series of strikes and protests hit Greece on Monday, totally paralyzing public transport in the capital city of Athens which led to huge traffic jams across the city.



The strikes are aimed at protesting the new packet of measures approved by international creditors and the government of Alexis Tsipras.



All public transport in Athens has been shut down by unions for 24 hours, leading to traffic jams throughout the capital as police lifted the restrictions that are usually in place, such as the day dictating whether only cars with even or odd license can drive in the city center.



However, authorities are allowing all vehicles to use lanes usually reserved only for taxis and buses.



Air traffic is to be completely suspended for three hours at midday due to the partial strike called by air traffic controllers, which forced airlines to cancel many flights or change their scheduled times.



Protests are expected in the afternoon by public and private sector union, as well as the communist workers union, the All-Workers Militant Front.



Demonstrations are to be carried out as parliament debates a sweeping law that covers a series of reforms agreed to with international creditors.



Among the reforms that have raised the most eyebrows are a hardening of the conditions required to call a strike at a local level and a change in the family benefits system.



Once the law is approved, the Eurogroup is to give the green light to the next payment part of the third bail-out.



