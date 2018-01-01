 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Death Toll from Baghdad Twin Attack Rises to 36

BAGHDAD – A twin suicide blast that hit a central square in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Monday has left at least 36 people dead and scores injured, medical sources told EFE.

The deadly attack, which was the bloodiest of its type to hit Iraq since February 2017, rocked Sahet al-Tayaran square in the city center, an area that on a daily basis gathers large crowds of men in search of temporary work.

“The blasts were carried out by two suicide bombers,” Saad Maan, a spokesman for the Iraqi Interior Minister, said on his Twitter account.

At least 91 people were injured in the assault, officials said.

According to Iraqi police, the twin blasts went off almost simultaneously and ripped through the crowds of temporary workers and passersby.

One lightly injured victim, 34-year-old teacher Mohamed Abdelamir, was having breakfast in a restaurant near the square when the explosion struck.

He told EFE that he left the restaurant after he heard the first blast hit at around 7:20 am local time and emerged to see a large plume of smoke and dust.

Amid the screams of the victims on the ground another explosion knocked Abdelamir off his feet and injured him, he told EFE.

He said he saw bodies, injured people and blood scattered across the ground.

The security forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

On Saturday, a car bomb explosion left three civilians killed and 10 others injured in Kadhimiya in northern Baghdad.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved