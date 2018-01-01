

Death Toll from Baghdad Twin Attack Rises to 36



BAGHDAD – A twin suicide blast that hit a central square in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Monday has left at least 36 people dead and scores injured, medical sources told EFE.



The deadly attack, which was the bloodiest of its type to hit Iraq since February 2017, rocked Sahet al-Tayaran square in the city center, an area that on a daily basis gathers large crowds of men in search of temporary work.



“The blasts were carried out by two suicide bombers,” Saad Maan, a spokesman for the Iraqi Interior Minister, said on his Twitter account.



At least 91 people were injured in the assault, officials said.



According to Iraqi police, the twin blasts went off almost simultaneously and ripped through the crowds of temporary workers and passersby.



One lightly injured victim, 34-year-old teacher Mohamed Abdelamir, was having breakfast in a restaurant near the square when the explosion struck.



He told EFE that he left the restaurant after he heard the first blast hit at around 7:20 am local time and emerged to see a large plume of smoke and dust.



Amid the screams of the victims on the ground another explosion knocked Abdelamir off his feet and injured him, he told EFE.



He said he saw bodies, injured people and blood scattered across the ground.



The security forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.



On Saturday, a car bomb explosion left three civilians killed and 10 others injured in Kadhimiya in northern Baghdad.



