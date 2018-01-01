 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 16,2018
 
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

UK Newspaper The Guardian Unveils New Tabloid Format amid Cost-Cutting Drive

LONDON – The Guardian newspaper, one of the traditional broadsheet papers of British journalism, introduced its readership on Monday to its new tabloid format which, with its reduced size and simplified design, is part of the company’s initiative to slash production costs and reverse recent losses.

With its new look, The Guardian has traded in its blue and white masthead for a more minimalist black font, although the inside sections and the supplements are to retain their signature color designs.

“We have thought carefully about how our use of typography, color and images can support and enhance Guardian journalism. We have introduced a font called Guardian Headline that is simple, confident and impactful,” said the newspaper’s editor-in-chief Katherine Viner in a statement published in the latest edition of the paper.

“Guardian journalism itself will remain what it has always been: thoughtful, progressive, fiercely independent and challenging; and also witty, stylish and fun,” she added.

This overhaul, which is also to affect The Guardian’s Sunday sister paper The Observer and the app, aimed to reduce financial shortcomings incurred by the Guardian News & Media group by 2019, following several successive years of losses.

Among the leading British newspapers, only the Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times now remain in broadsheet print.

Although the tabloid format does not dictate the editorial line of British press, the term has come to be almost synonymous with sensationalist media.

The Guardian is widely considered to hold a liberal, center-left political outlook.
 

