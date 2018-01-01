 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Wozniacki Reaches 2nd Round of Australian Open, Venus Williams Out

MELBOURNE, Australia – Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark eased past Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-2, 6-3 on Monday, avoiding more upsets in the first round of the Australian Open after former champion Venus Williams went out in the opening match.

Currently ranked world No. 2, Wozniacki had her serve broken three times during the 71-minute match, but made the most of all six break points she was offered.

Buzarnescu, 29, committed 21 unforced errors compared to just seven by Wozniacki, who has yet to win a Grand Slam title but reached the semis at Melbourne in 2011.

In a surprise loss, fifth-seed Venus Williams of the United States was ousted by Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 3-6, 5-7.

William’s countrywoman, tenth-seed CoCo Vandeweghe, was brought down by Timea Babos of Hungary 6-7 (4-7), 2-6.

Meanwhile, reigning French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia defeated Italy’s Francesca Schiavone 6-1, 6-4.

Wozniacki is set to take on Jana Fett of Croatia, who dispatched Misa Eguchi of Japan 6-3, 6-2.

Sixth-seeded Ostapenko is scheduled to play Duan Yingying of China, who defeated Colombia’s Mariana Duque-Mariño 6-0, 6-1.
 

