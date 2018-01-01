

Philippines Revokes License of Online News Portal Critical of Duterte



MANILA – The Philippines’ government revoked on Monday the license of online news portal Rappler, an outlet known for its criticism of the president’s administration.



According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Rappler violated a constitutional ruling that prohibits foreign individuals or entities from holding ownership and control in the mass media.



The government agency said that the newspaper had received funding from Omidyar Network, a fund created by United States businessman Pierre Omidyar, founder and president of auction site eBay.



Rappler, in a statement, denounced the ruling as “pure and simple harassment” by the government.



Despite having received foreign funding, Rappler is controlled and “remains 100% Filipino-owned,” the statement added.



The portal highlighted that the SEC’s ruling came in a record time of five months of investigation and after President Rodrigo Duterte had blasted Rappler in his second State of the Nation Address in July 2017.



The Filipino president had threatened to open an investigation into the ownership of the online publication, which has been targeted several times for broadcasting news critical of him and his government.



The newspaper has long maintained a critical stance towards the current administration, and, on several occasions, has published articles and reports on Duterte’s so-called “war on drugs” that has caused thousands of deaths since he took office in June 2016.



Despite the ruling, Rappler has promised to continue its work “holding the powerful to account for their actions and decisions, calling attention to government lapses that further disempower the disadvantaged.”



