 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 16,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World

More Than 70 Injured as Stock Exchange Floor Collapses in Jakarta

JAKARTA – At least 72 people were injured on Monday when the ceiling of the lobby in one of buildings of the two towers that house the Jakarta Stock Exchange collapsed, the police said.

The injured, many of them students visiting the building at lunchtime, were transferred to four hospitals in the country’s capital, Jakarta police said in a statement.

Jakarta police spokesperson Argo Yuwono, talking to the media outside the building, ruled out an explosion as a cause of the collapse.

Most of the workers at the stock market returned for the afternoon session.

Images on television and social media uploaded by witnesses showed rubble in the lobby of the building.

The police cordoned off the area while an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
 

