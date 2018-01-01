 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dustin Johnson Maintains Top Spot in World Golf Ranking

NEW YORK – United States’ golfer Dustin Johnson continued to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday with 11.23 points, while Spain’s Jon Rahm remained in third position.

US golfers Jordan Speith, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka came in second, fourth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama came in fifth, followed by England’s Justin Rose.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia came in the 10th, while compatriot Rafael Cabrera-Bello remained the 20th.

The current golf Top 10 rankings and points are as follows:

  1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 11.23 points


  2. Jordan Spieth (USA) 8.92


  3. Jon Rahm (Spain) 8.69


  4. Justin Thomas (USA) 8.27


  5. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.74


  6. Justin Rose (England) 7.66


  7. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.86


  8. Brooks Koepka (USA) 6.18


  9. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 5.65


  10. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 5.45
 

