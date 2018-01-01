 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Islamabad Says 4 Pakistani, 3 Indian Soldiers Killed in LOC

ISLAMABAD – The army of Pakistan accused Indian troops on Monday of killing four of their soldiers at the Line of Control – LOC, the de facto border between the two countries in the disputed Kashmir region –, where three Indian soldiers were also killed in a counterattack.

“Troops were busy in Line communication maintenance when they were fired upon and hit by heavy mortar round,” Inter-Services Public Relations of the Pakistan army said in a statement.

The ISPR said four of its soldiers were killed in the clash, in which three Indian soldiers also died and a few others were injured.

Ceasefire violations along the border between India and Pakistan are frequent and often lead to casualties among civilians from both countries every year.

On Friday, Pakistan accused India of committing 70 ceasefire violations so far in 2018, resulting in one civilian dead and five injured.

According to Islamabad, India violated the ceasefire more than 1,900 times in 2017, accounting for the lives of 52 civilians, the highest since the ceasefire was agreed between the two sides in 2003.

India in October accused Pakistan of 503 ceasefire violations during 2017.

Both countries are embroiled in sovereignty dispute over the region of Kashmir, one of the most militarized regions in the world, since the partition of the subcontinent following independence from British rule in 1947, and have fought two wars and many minor conflicts over it.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved