

Islamabad Says 4 Pakistani, 3 Indian Soldiers Killed in LOC



ISLAMABAD – The army of Pakistan accused Indian troops on Monday of killing four of their soldiers at the Line of Control – LOC, the de facto border between the two countries in the disputed Kashmir region –, where three Indian soldiers were also killed in a counterattack.



“Troops were busy in Line communication maintenance when they were fired upon and hit by heavy mortar round,” Inter-Services Public Relations of the Pakistan army said in a statement.



The ISPR said four of its soldiers were killed in the clash, in which three Indian soldiers also died and a few others were injured.



Ceasefire violations along the border between India and Pakistan are frequent and often lead to casualties among civilians from both countries every year.



On Friday, Pakistan accused India of committing 70 ceasefire violations so far in 2018, resulting in one civilian dead and five injured.



According to Islamabad, India violated the ceasefire more than 1,900 times in 2017, accounting for the lives of 52 civilians, the highest since the ceasefire was agreed between the two sides in 2003.



India in October accused Pakistan of 503 ceasefire violations during 2017.



Both countries are embroiled in sovereignty dispute over the region of Kashmir, one of the most militarized regions in the world, since the partition of the subcontinent following independence from British rule in 1947, and have fought two wars and many minor conflicts over it.



