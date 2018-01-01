

Jags Upset Steelers, Vikings Stun Saints to Advance to Championship Games



NEW YORK – The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-42, while the Minnesota Vikings sealed their 29-24 win over the New Orleans Saints in the game’s dying seconds, to advance to the Championship-round games Sunday.



Although Jacksonville had already gone to Heinz Field this season and hammered the Steelers, intercepting Ben Roethlisberger five times in the process, postseason regulars Pittsburgh were heavily favored to overcome the Jags, on their first playoff run since 2007.



Roethlisberger would perform much better on Sunday than in Week Five, finishing the game with 37 catches off 58 attempts for 469 yards and five touchdowns and one interception. The quarterback’s impressive numbers would not be enough to stop a Jacksonville team that is starting to build some real momentum.



While the Steelers were well aware of the Jags’ defensive threat, they will have hoped to stop an offense which is heavily reliant on rookie running back Leonard Fournette and led by an often underwhelming Blake Bortles.



The visitors raced out into a 3-touchdown lead, including two from Fournette, to stun the home crowd, and the Steelers were never able to reel the Jags back in.



After the slow first quarter, Pittsburgh’s main stars Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown started having an impact on the game, but resolute defending and a careful, error-free offense kept Jacksonville ahead.



Fournette, who finished the game with 109 yards off 25 carries, added his third TD run in the fourth quarter to go up by 14 as the Steelers’ hopes began to fade.



Heroics from Antonio Brown, who again led his team in receptions, catching seven balls for 132 yards and two touchdowns, kept Pittsburgh in touch as the game entered its closing stages, before Bortles threw his first TD of the day to make the score 42-28 and silence the crowd with the Steelers needing two touchdowns in just over four minutes.



Le’Veon Bell, the Steelers’ other go-to guy, ran for 67 yards and a touchdown and caught nine balls for 88 yards and a TD, including a Roethlisberger pass to reduce the deficit to seven with 2:18 left.



The ensuing onside kick was smothered by Jacksonville, who added a field goal to stretch their lead once again to two scores.



A consolation catch for JuJu Smith-Schuster in the final seconds was not enough to stop the upset of the playoffs so far, as the Jaguars progress to the AFC Championship game against the reigning champions, the New England Patriots.



Sunday’s other divisional game saw the New Orleans Saints travel to the Minnesota Vikings at the US Bank Stadium, venue for this year’s Super Bowl.



The Vikings, led by journeyman quarterback Case Keenum, continued their successful season as they beat the New Orleans Saints 29-24, including a shocking last second winning 61-yard touchdown from Stefon Diggs.



Much like Jacksonville, Minnesota’s success this year has been built on a high scoring defense, which on Sunday was able to overcome one of the league’s leading regular season offenses, with running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara providing balance to Drew Brees’ big arm and his main receiving weapons, second-year Michael Thomas and the experienced Ted Ginn Jr.



The home team got the scoring going early through Jerick McKinnon, and Andrew Sendejo intercepted a poor throw from Drew Brees, who threw for 294 yards, three TDs and two interceptions, as the Saints struggled to get going in the first quarter.



Big catches from Keenum’s favored targets Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs kept the Vikings moving the chains in the second quarter, and Latavius Murray finished the drive by punching in from a yard out.



A second interception for Brees and a succession of third down failures kept the Saints at bay, even failing to score points from a field goal as the half drew to a close.



New Orleans had to wait until the end of the third quarter before getting on the scoreboard, Brees connecting with Michael Thomas for 19-yard touchdown.



A Saints interception from a lofted Keenum pass from the resulting kick swung the momentum firmly in the visitors’ direction, and Brees again threw to Thomas at the start of the fourth quarter for an easy completion to come within three points of the home team.



A dramatic finale saw the lead change hands four times in the closing minutes, as first Brees found Alvin Kamara in the corner of the endzone to capitalize on a blocked Minnesota punt, before the teams exchanged field goals to leave the Saints up by 1 point with 25 second left.



Up stepped Case Keenum, who found Stefon Diggs just shy of his own 40-yard line, before Diggs caught a high ball at the New Orleans 35 but somehow went untackled as he turned and ran for the endzone and the game-winning touchdown as time expired, sending the home crowd wild.



The Vikings will host the Philadelphia Eagles next week in the NFC Championship game as they hope to become the first team to play a Super Bowl in their own stadium.



Super Bowl LII will be played at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.



