 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

North Korea Proposes High-Level Discussion of Winter Olympics with South

SEOUL – North Korea proposed to South Korea on Monday another high-level meeting this week to discuss its participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, which will kick off on Feb. 9.

The North Korean delegation has proposed a meeting on Wednesday at the Peace House in Panmunjom village, in the militarized border separating the two countries, South Korea’s Unification Ministry informed EFE.

The proposal was made in the meeting Monday between the two countries on the northern fringe of the border, discussing details on sending North Korean artists to the PyeongChang Olympics.

It is largely expected that Seoul will accept the offer for talks to continue with the discussions over North Korea’s participations in the winter games.

The current talks follow last week’s historic meeting, in which North Korea’s participation in the Winter Olympic Games was agreed on and in which both sides opted to convene military meetings to ease tension on the peninsula.

Although the meeting last week culminated with rapprochement, Pyongyang has not yet confirmed its athletes’ participation in the Winter Olympics or responded to Seoul’s request that both countries parade under a unified flag as in other editions of the Olympic Games.

Both issues are expected to be discussed in the meeting proposed for Wednesday.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved