

North Korea Proposes High-Level Discussion of Winter Olympics with South



SEOUL – North Korea proposed to South Korea on Monday another high-level meeting this week to discuss its participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, which will kick off on Feb. 9.



The North Korean delegation has proposed a meeting on Wednesday at the Peace House in Panmunjom village, in the militarized border separating the two countries, South Korea’s Unification Ministry informed EFE.



The proposal was made in the meeting Monday between the two countries on the northern fringe of the border, discussing details on sending North Korean artists to the PyeongChang Olympics.



It is largely expected that Seoul will accept the offer for talks to continue with the discussions over North Korea’s participations in the winter games.



The current talks follow last week’s historic meeting, in which North Korea’s participation in the Winter Olympic Games was agreed on and in which both sides opted to convene military meetings to ease tension on the peninsula.



Although the meeting last week culminated with rapprochement, Pyongyang has not yet confirmed its athletes’ participation in the Winter Olympics or responded to Seoul’s request that both countries parade under a unified flag as in other editions of the Olympic Games.



Both issues are expected to be discussed in the meeting proposed for Wednesday.



