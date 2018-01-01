

Six Islamist Militants Killed in India-Administered Kashmir



NEW DELHI – At least six militants of the Islamist separatist group Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed on Monday in an operation by the Indian security forces in India-administered Kashmir in the north of the country.



The alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed while they were trying to cross the Line of Control, the de facto border with Pakistan in Kashmir, near Dulanja, in the Uri area, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Shesh Paul Vaid, said on Twitter.



He said that the Police, the Army and the Central Armed Police Force launched a joint offensive in the area, killing three militants initially, while the remaining three were killed later.



Earlier this month, a terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force camp in India-administered Kashmir left five policemen and two militants dead.



Kashmir is the only Muslim-majority region in India.



Pakistan has claimed full sovereignty over the area since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947 and independence from the British Empire.



India accuses Pakistan of sponsoring militants operating on Indian territory in an attempt to bolster the Kashmiri separatist movement.



The two nations have waged several wars and minor conflicts over Kashmir – divided between the two countries by a provisional border – which is one of the most militarized regions in the world.



