 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Six Islamist Militants Killed in India-Administered Kashmir

NEW DELHI – At least six militants of the Islamist separatist group Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed on Monday in an operation by the Indian security forces in India-administered Kashmir in the north of the country.

The alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed while they were trying to cross the Line of Control, the de facto border with Pakistan in Kashmir, near Dulanja, in the Uri area, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Shesh Paul Vaid, said on Twitter.

He said that the Police, the Army and the Central Armed Police Force launched a joint offensive in the area, killing three militants initially, while the remaining three were killed later.

Earlier this month, a terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force camp in India-administered Kashmir left five policemen and two militants dead.

Kashmir is the only Muslim-majority region in India.

Pakistan has claimed full sovereignty over the area since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947 and independence from the British Empire.

India accuses Pakistan of sponsoring militants operating on Indian territory in an attempt to bolster the Kashmiri separatist movement.

The two nations have waged several wars and minor conflicts over Kashmir – divided between the two countries by a provisional border – which is one of the most militarized regions in the world.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved