Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Spanish Defense Minister Begins Official Visit to Japan, South Korea

TOKYO – The Spanish Minister of Defense began on Monday an official visit to Japan and South Korea to promote defense ties and said that Spain was ready to work with the international community against the North Korean threat.

Maria Dolores de Cospedal met with her Japanese counterpart, Itsunori Onodera, at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo.

In the meeting, Cospedal said that the question of security was a global one and Spain firmly believed that constant provocations by Pyongyang could not be allowed.

The Spanish defense minister said that North Korea’s nuclear program violated non-proliferation efforts and created a serious threat for the region and also for international security.

She highlighted Spain’s efforts during its presidency of the United Nations Security Council, when, according to her, the country worked to ensure that sanctions against Pyongyang were effectively implemented.

Cospedal said that Spain was the first country to take a drastic diplomatic measure against the regime, referring to the expulsion of the North Korean ambassador from Spain in September.

Onodera expressed the hope that good bilateral relations will be sustained and both countries could continue developing a strategic partnership, by virtue of a Memorandum of Cooperation signed in 2014.

The visit is part of marking the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Spain and Japan.

Spain aims to acquire the status of international partner of the Asian country.

Cospedal met Onodera after offering a floral tribute at the memorial for dead soldiers located at the Defense Ministry premises.

On Tuesday, she is set to meet Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Masahisa Sato, with whom she will promote the defense aspects within the framework of the 150th anniversary of bilateral relations.

In addition, the Spanish minister will also visit the US Naval Air Facility Atsugi, located in the cities of Yamato and Ayase, in Kanagawa Prefecture, the largest US Navy air base in the Pacific Ocean.

After her official visit to Japan, the Spanish minister will travel to Seoul.

On Wednesday, she will visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone, an area that separates the two Koreas, as well as The War Memorial of Korea, the Seoul National Cemetery and the Agency for KIA (Killed in Action), Recovery and Identification.

Finally, she will meet with her South Korean counterpart, Song Yong-moo, at the Ministry of Defense in Seoul.
 

