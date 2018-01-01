

Mercedes-Benz Unveils New Generation G-Class SUV in Detroit



DETROIT – Mercedes-Benz unveiled on Sunday the new generation G-Class SUV, a few hours ahead of the vehicle’s official presentation at the North American International Auto Show beginning on Monday.



Daimler’s president, Dieter Zetsche, accompanied on stage by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, unveiled the awaited 2019 G-Class at an event held at the Michigan Theater, one of the most classic venues in Detroit.



The reason why the actor, and former governor of California, was present at the unveiling of the vehicle is that the G-Class and Schwarzenegger were born in the same city, the Austrian town of Gratz, although 32 years apart.



The new generation of G-Class maintains the original cubic appearance of the vehicle that appeared more than three decades ago and the 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine in V8, pushing 416 hp and 610 Newton-meters of torque to all-four-wheels.



An independent front suspension, which improves performance on the road, and a nine-speed automatic transmission are some of the new features of the new generation model.



Besides, it has aluminum hood and doors to reduce the weight of the vehicle which is now 375 pounds (170 kilograms) lighter than the model it replaces.



The new G-Class is slightly larger than its predecessor, both in length and in height, to improve the internal space.



The vehicle also incorporates a new 12.3-inch infotainment display.



