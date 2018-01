Bencic Beats Venus Williams in First Round of Australian Open



MELBOURNE, Australia – Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic beat fifth seeded Venus Williams of the United States on Monday in the first round of the Australian Open.



Bencic, world No. 78, defeated Williams in two sets, 6-3, 7-5, in a match that lasted one hour and 53 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.



The Swiss is set to face the winner of the match between Thai Luksika Kumkhum and Swedish Johanna Larsson in the second round.