HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

2018 Detroit Auto Show Presents Novelties and Optimism



DETROIT – Several dozen prototypes, as well as new SUVs, pickup trucks and cars will be unveiled on Monday and Tuesday at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, celebrating past good results and the bright future of the automobile sector.



Manufacturers have just closed another stellar year which, although not surpassing the historic record of 17.6 million units in 2016, managed to break the record of 17 million new vehicles sold for the third consecutive year.



At the same time, technological innovations, both in motoring and driving aids, are developing at an astonishing speed, in a sector which was considered for decades, as a conservative industry and slow to adapt novelties.



But this time around most manufacturers are convinced that vehicle electrification and self-driving cars will contribute a tremendous boost to sales in the coming years.



Until that time, which some consider will begin in just two or three years, NAIAS shows the most immediate future of the sector in North America.



On Jan. 13, Chevrolet, the bestselling brand of General Motors, revealed the new 2019 edition of its Silverado pickup truck as a preview of what will be featured at the NAIAS Auto Show in Detroit’s Cobo Center on Monday.



The 2019 Chevy Silverado is the direct response to the modernization that its main rival, Ford, presented two years ago on its F-150 pickup, the bestselling car in the US since nearly four decades, when it incorporated aluminum as a way to substantially reduce its weight.



Ram, a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) specialized in pickup trucks, on Monday also plans to launch their new Ram 1500, which will maintain this segment as the most competitive in the sector.



Ram has high hopes for its new Ram 1500, which the company believes will bring the brand up to new heights.



On Sunday, Ford also revealed another potential rising star for the 2018 NAIAS motor show, the mid-size pickup Ranger, which the company stopped producing in 2011 but later decided to resume its fabrication due to the success of its rivals’ equivalent models, such as the Chevy Colorado.



DETROIT – Several dozen prototypes, as well as new SUVs, pickup trucks and cars will be unveiled on Monday and Tuesday at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, celebrating past good results and the bright future of the automobile sector.Manufacturers have just closed another stellar year which, although not surpassing the historic record of 17.6 million units in 2016, managed to break the record of 17 million new vehicles sold for the third consecutive year.At the same time, technological innovations, both in motoring and driving aids, are developing at an astonishing speed, in a sector which was considered for decades, as a conservative industry and slow to adapt novelties.But this time around most manufacturers are convinced that vehicle electrification and self-driving cars will contribute a tremendous boost to sales in the coming years.Until that time, which some consider will begin in just two or three years, NAIAS shows the most immediate future of the sector in North America.On Jan. 13, Chevrolet, the bestselling brand of General Motors, revealed the new 2019 edition of its Silverado pickup truck as a preview of what will be featured at the NAIAS Auto Show in Detroit’s Cobo Center on Monday.The 2019 Chevy Silverado is the direct response to the modernization that its main rival, Ford, presented two years ago on its F-150 pickup, the bestselling car in the US since nearly four decades, when it incorporated aluminum as a way to substantially reduce its weight.Ram, a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) specialized in pickup trucks, on Monday also plans to launch their new Ram 1500, which will maintain this segment as the most competitive in the sector.Ram has high hopes for its new Ram 1500, which the company believes will bring the brand up to new heights.On Sunday, Ford also revealed another potential rising star for the 2018 NAIAS motor show, the mid-size pickup Ranger, which the company stopped producing in 2011 but later decided to resume its fabrication due to the success of its rivals’ equivalent models, such as the Chevy Colorado. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

