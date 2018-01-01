 
Caracas,
Monday
January 15,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

2018 Detroit Auto Show Presents Novelties and Optimism

DETROIT – Several dozen prototypes, as well as new SUVs, pickup trucks and cars will be unveiled on Monday and Tuesday at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, celebrating past good results and the bright future of the automobile sector.

Manufacturers have just closed another stellar year which, although not surpassing the historic record of 17.6 million units in 2016, managed to break the record of 17 million new vehicles sold for the third consecutive year.

At the same time, technological innovations, both in motoring and driving aids, are developing at an astonishing speed, in a sector which was considered for decades, as a conservative industry and slow to adapt novelties.

But this time around most manufacturers are convinced that vehicle electrification and self-driving cars will contribute a tremendous boost to sales in the coming years.

Until that time, which some consider will begin in just two or three years, NAIAS shows the most immediate future of the sector in North America.

On Jan. 13, Chevrolet, the bestselling brand of General Motors, revealed the new 2019 edition of its Silverado pickup truck as a preview of what will be featured at the NAIAS Auto Show in Detroit’s Cobo Center on Monday.

The 2019 Chevy Silverado is the direct response to the modernization that its main rival, Ford, presented two years ago on its F-150 pickup, the bestselling car in the US since nearly four decades, when it incorporated aluminum as a way to substantially reduce its weight.

Ram, a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) specialized in pickup trucks, on Monday also plans to launch their new Ram 1500, which will maintain this segment as the most competitive in the sector.

Ram has high hopes for its new Ram 1500, which the company believes will bring the brand up to new heights.

On Sunday, Ford also revealed another potential rising star for the 2018 NAIAS motor show, the mid-size pickup Ranger, which the company stopped producing in 2011 but later decided to resume its fabrication due to the success of its rivals’ equivalent models, such as the Chevy Colorado.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved