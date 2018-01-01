HOME | Mexico

Dozens of Human Body Parts Found on Eastern Mexican Road



VERACRUZ, Mexico – Dozens of human remains were left in an SUV parked on a public road in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, authorities said on Sunday.



On Saturday night, an undetermined number of dismembered bodies were left inside an SUV in the city of Xalapa, the capital of Veracruz, a state that has been experiencing an upward spiral of drug-trafficking-related violence.



The body parts were left inside the SUV on Rafael Murillo Vidal Ave. in the town of Lomas del Tejar with at least three written messages that included threats against local officials.



The threats were directed against Veracruz Public Safety Secretary Jaime Tellez Marie and the local operations director, Gerardo Guzman.



The narco-messages attributed the crime to Los Zetas, one of Mexico’s most violent drug cartels.



In recent weeks, Veracruz has been the scene of similar incidents. Last Thursday, the dismembered and decapitated bodies of four people were dumped in the town of Sayula de Aleman, in the southern part of the state.



On Jan. 2, five people were murdered, dismembered and their bodies strewn along a public roadway in Veracruz municipality, while on Nov. 26 four dismembered bodies with narco-messages were abandoned in the town of Poza Rica.



Mexican intelligence authorities say that at least three cartels – Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion, Los Zetas and El Golfo – are vying for control of the drug trade in Veracruz.



According to the latest figures provided by the National Public Safety System, during the first 11 months of 2017 slightly over 1,700 “violent crimes” – presumably murders, most of them linked to drug trafficking – were reported in the state.



