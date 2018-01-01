HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Peterhansel Wins 8th Stage of Dakar Car Race; Sainz Maintains Big Lead



TUPIZA, Bolivia – Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel won the eighth stage of Dakar Rally 2018 on Sunday but only slightly chipped away at Spanish Peugeot teammate Carlos Sainz’s big lead of more than an hour in that category.



The 52-year-old Peterhansel, a racing great who is seeking his 14th Dakar title overall and eighth in the car division, completed the 498-kilometer timed portion of the Uyuni-Tupiza stage – the second and final part of the first so-called marathon stage – in five hours, 15 minutes and 18 seconds.



Sainz was fifth but finished just seven minutes and four seconds behind Peterhansel, who notched his second stage win of this year’s competition.



The Frenchman suffered a major setback on Saturday when he needed nearly two hours to repair suspension damage after his car hit a rock. Under the Dakar Rally rules, competitors are not allowed to receive support from assistance vehicles during marathon stages so Peterhansel had to wait for help from teammate Cyril Despres.



Peterhansel is currently in third in the general classification, one hour, 13 minutes and 42 seconds behind Sainz. The second-placed driver, Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah, is 1:06:37 in back of the Spaniard.



In the motorbike category, Frenchman Antoine Meo (KTM) won Sunday’s stage with a time of 5:24:01, beating out Ricky Brabec (Honda) of the United States, who finished a little over one minute behind. Australian Toby Price (KTM) finished third.



The fourth-place finisher, Argentina’s Kevin Benavides, picked up two minutes and 52 seconds in the general classification on French leader Adrien Van Beveren, who finished seventh in the Uyuni-Tupiza stage, the final Bolivian section of this year’s race.



Van Beveren now leads second-place Benavides by just 22 seconds.



Spaniard Joan Barreda, who won the seventh stage despite injuring his knee in a fall, was well off the pace on Sunday and currently is fifth overall, just over eight minutes behind Van Beveren.



Organizers canceled the race’s ninth stage, which had been scheduled for Monday, citing poor weather conditions.



That means the Dakar Rally will resume Tuesday with a stage that begins in Salta, Argentina, and ends in Belen, Argentina.



TUPIZA, Bolivia – Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel won the eighth stage of Dakar Rally 2018 on Sunday but only slightly chipped away at Spanish Peugeot teammate Carlos Sainz’s big lead of more than an hour in that category.The 52-year-old Peterhansel, a racing great who is seeking his 14th Dakar title overall and eighth in the car division, completed the 498-kilometer timed portion of the Uyuni-Tupiza stage – the second and final part of the first so-called marathon stage – in five hours, 15 minutes and 18 seconds.Sainz was fifth but finished just seven minutes and four seconds behind Peterhansel, who notched his second stage win of this year’s competition.The Frenchman suffered a major setback on Saturday when he needed nearly two hours to repair suspension damage after his car hit a rock. Under the Dakar Rally rules, competitors are not allowed to receive support from assistance vehicles during marathon stages so Peterhansel had to wait for help from teammate Cyril Despres.Peterhansel is currently in third in the general classification, one hour, 13 minutes and 42 seconds behind Sainz. The second-placed driver, Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah, is 1:06:37 in back of the Spaniard.In the motorbike category, Frenchman Antoine Meo (KTM) won Sunday’s stage with a time of 5:24:01, beating out Ricky Brabec (Honda) of the United States, who finished a little over one minute behind. Australian Toby Price (KTM) finished third.The fourth-place finisher, Argentina’s Kevin Benavides, picked up two minutes and 52 seconds in the general classification on French leader Adrien Van Beveren, who finished seventh in the Uyuni-Tupiza stage, the final Bolivian section of this year’s race.Van Beveren now leads second-place Benavides by just 22 seconds.Spaniard Joan Barreda, who won the seventh stage despite injuring his knee in a fall, was well off the pace on Sunday and currently is fifth overall, just over eight minutes behind Van Beveren.Organizers canceled the race’s ninth stage, which had been scheduled for Monday, citing poor weather conditions.That means the Dakar Rally will resume Tuesday with a stage that begins in Salta, Argentina, and ends in Belen, Argentina. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

