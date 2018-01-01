 
Caracas,
Monday
January 15,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Peterhansel Wins 8th Stage of Dakar Car Race; Sainz Maintains Big Lead

TUPIZA, Bolivia – Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel won the eighth stage of Dakar Rally 2018 on Sunday but only slightly chipped away at Spanish Peugeot teammate Carlos Sainz’s big lead of more than an hour in that category.

The 52-year-old Peterhansel, a racing great who is seeking his 14th Dakar title overall and eighth in the car division, completed the 498-kilometer timed portion of the Uyuni-Tupiza stage – the second and final part of the first so-called marathon stage – in five hours, 15 minutes and 18 seconds.

Sainz was fifth but finished just seven minutes and four seconds behind Peterhansel, who notched his second stage win of this year’s competition.

The Frenchman suffered a major setback on Saturday when he needed nearly two hours to repair suspension damage after his car hit a rock. Under the Dakar Rally rules, competitors are not allowed to receive support from assistance vehicles during marathon stages so Peterhansel had to wait for help from teammate Cyril Despres.

Peterhansel is currently in third in the general classification, one hour, 13 minutes and 42 seconds behind Sainz. The second-placed driver, Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah, is 1:06:37 in back of the Spaniard.

In the motorbike category, Frenchman Antoine Meo (KTM) won Sunday’s stage with a time of 5:24:01, beating out Ricky Brabec (Honda) of the United States, who finished a little over one minute behind. Australian Toby Price (KTM) finished third.

The fourth-place finisher, Argentina’s Kevin Benavides, picked up two minutes and 52 seconds in the general classification on French leader Adrien Van Beveren, who finished seventh in the Uyuni-Tupiza stage, the final Bolivian section of this year’s race.

Van Beveren now leads second-place Benavides by just 22 seconds.

Spaniard Joan Barreda, who won the seventh stage despite injuring his knee in a fall, was well off the pace on Sunday and currently is fifth overall, just over eight minutes behind Van Beveren.

Organizers canceled the race’s ninth stage, which had been scheduled for Monday, citing poor weather conditions.

That means the Dakar Rally will resume Tuesday with a stage that begins in Salta, Argentina, and ends in Belen, Argentina.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved