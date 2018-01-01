HOME | World (Click here for more)

Tunisia Marks 2011 Uprising’s 7th Anniversary amid Social Upheaval



TUNIS – Thousands of Tunisians took on Sunday to the streets to mark the seventh anniversary of the uprising that ended the former president’s rule, although many also expressed their discontent with the current government’s economic policies.



Tunis’s Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a focal point of the 2011 rallies that ended Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali’s more than 20-year dictatorship and sparked the broader Arab Spring uprisings, was the main stage for Sunday’s rallies.



“I’ve asked for work and they tell me there is no work ... I took to the streets today to defend my rights,” Hassan Jethri, one of the protesters, told EFE.



He criticized the Islamist Ennahda movement, which is part of the ruling coalition, saying it was destroying the country and warning current President Beji Caid Essebsi that his administration would not be able to silence the people.



Under pressure from the protests, Essebsi’s administration has announced an increase in economic aid for the country’s lowest-income families following emergency government meetings, the press reported Sunday.



On the other side of Habib Bourguiba, Ennahda’s supporters took part in rallies organized by their leaders amid strict security measures.



“We are the revolutionary youth, who called for Ben Ali to step down. This is now a tradition, to mark the revolution we made. Despite the difficulties and the economic situation, we love our country and our revolution and we are proud (of both),” Echrak Rhouma, who took part in the anniversary rally, told EFE.



Rhouma accused some political parties of working to destroy the country, echoing the government’s contention that progressive parties and movements such as the youth platform Fesh Nastanneu? (What are we waiting for?) had no just cause for organizing nationwide protests against deficit-cutting measures in the 2018 budget.



That budget comes after the IMF, which extended a $2.9 billion loan to Tunisia in 2016, said in December that the country needed to take urgent steps to cut its deficit.



The rallies, which had been peaceful during the day, turned violent on Tuesday after a 45-year-old man died during a demonstration in the northern Tunisian city of Tebourba.



Since then, more than 800 people have been arrested, including vandals and extremists but also journalists and activists.



