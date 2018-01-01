HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Marin Leads Hyderabad Hunters to Premier Badminton League Title



HYDERABAD, India – Spain’s Carolina Marin capped off an undefeated performance in the third edition of India’s Premier Badminton League with a 15-8, 15-14 win over Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour in Sunday’s final, helping to lead the Hyderabad Hunters to a narrow 4-3 victory over the Bengaluru Blasters in the championship round.



The reigning Olympic champion and two-time world champion, who had already defeated Gilmour in a round-robin match on Thursday, earned a crucial victory that tied the final – played in Hyderabad – at 3-3.



For the tournament, which ran from Dec. 23 through Sunday, Marin was a perfect 6-0 in her women’s singles contests.



After a spotty start, Marin quickly put distance between herself and her rival and then wrapped up the opening game with ease.



Marin also appeared headed for a routine victory in the second game, but Gilmour rallied to tie it at 14-14 thanks to a run of five straight points.



That set up a game point for Gilmour to force a decider, although Marin still had one more match point and was able to convert the last of her six chances at victory.



Earlier Sunday, the Blasters’ men’s doubles pair of Denmark’s Mathias Boe and South Korea’s Kim Sa-rang got their team off to a strong start with a 15-9, 15-10 victory over Indonesia’s Markis Kido and South Korea’s Yoo Yeon-seong.



The Hunters struck back though when South Korea’s Lee Hyun-il topped India’s Subhankar Dey 15-7, 15-13 in the Hyderabad squad’s designated “trump match” to give his side a 2-1 advantage.



The Blasters took the lead again at 3-2 though when Danish world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen earned a convincing 15-8, 15-10 victory over India’s B. Sai Praneet in the second men’s singles contest – and the Bengaluru team’s trump match.



Under tournament rules, each side is allowed to designate one contest per five-match tie as its trump match. A victory in that match earns a team two points instead of just one, but a loss results in a point being taken away.



After Marin tied the final at 3-3, Indonesia’s Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth and India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy scored a 15-11, 15-12 victory over India’s N. Sikki Reddy and Kim (playing his second match of the day) in the fifth and deciding mixed doubles encounter.



Kim and Reddy had won the deciding fifth match in Saturday’s semifinal victory over the Ahmedabad Smash Masters, but they were unable to pull off a repeat in the final as Hyderabad clinched its first PBL title.



A Smash Masters victory would have set up a highly anticipated clash in the women’s singles between Marin and Taiwanese world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying, but even though Tai rallied to defeat Gilmour the Blasters notched a 4-3 overall victory in the second semifinal.



Marin and Tai were scheduled to play in the round-robin phase on Dec. 29, but the Spaniard was unable to compete due to illness.



HYDERABAD, India – Spain’s Carolina Marin capped off an undefeated performance in the third edition of India’s Premier Badminton League with a 15-8, 15-14 win over Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour in Sunday’s final, helping to lead the Hyderabad Hunters to a narrow 4-3 victory over the Bengaluru Blasters in the championship round.The reigning Olympic champion and two-time world champion, who had already defeated Gilmour in a round-robin match on Thursday, earned a crucial victory that tied the final – played in Hyderabad – at 3-3.For the tournament, which ran from Dec. 23 through Sunday, Marin was a perfect 6-0 in her women’s singles contests.After a spotty start, Marin quickly put distance between herself and her rival and then wrapped up the opening game with ease.Marin also appeared headed for a routine victory in the second game, but Gilmour rallied to tie it at 14-14 thanks to a run of five straight points.That set up a game point for Gilmour to force a decider, although Marin still had one more match point and was able to convert the last of her six chances at victory.Earlier Sunday, the Blasters’ men’s doubles pair of Denmark’s Mathias Boe and South Korea’s Kim Sa-rang got their team off to a strong start with a 15-9, 15-10 victory over Indonesia’s Markis Kido and South Korea’s Yoo Yeon-seong.The Hunters struck back though when South Korea’s Lee Hyun-il topped India’s Subhankar Dey 15-7, 15-13 in the Hyderabad squad’s designated “trump match” to give his side a 2-1 advantage.The Blasters took the lead again at 3-2 though when Danish world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen earned a convincing 15-8, 15-10 victory over India’s B. Sai Praneet in the second men’s singles contest – and the Bengaluru team’s trump match.Under tournament rules, each side is allowed to designate one contest per five-match tie as its trump match. A victory in that match earns a team two points instead of just one, but a loss results in a point being taken away.After Marin tied the final at 3-3, Indonesia’s Pia Zebadiah Bernadeth and India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy scored a 15-11, 15-12 victory over India’s N. Sikki Reddy and Kim (playing his second match of the day) in the fifth and deciding mixed doubles encounter.Kim and Reddy had won the deciding fifth match in Saturday’s semifinal victory over the Ahmedabad Smash Masters, but they were unable to pull off a repeat in the final as Hyderabad clinched its first PBL title.A Smash Masters victory would have set up a highly anticipated clash in the women’s singles between Marin and Taiwanese world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying, but even though Tai rallied to defeat Gilmour the Blasters notched a 4-3 overall victory in the second semifinal.Marin and Tai were scheduled to play in the round-robin phase on Dec. 29, but the Spaniard was unable to compete due to illness. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

