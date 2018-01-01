HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Levante Stands by Lerma after Alleged Racist Insult by Celta’s Aspas



MADRID – Spanish soccer club Levante said on Sunday it supported its Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who alleged that he was called a racist insult by Celta Vigo’s Spanish striker Iago Aspas during a La Liga match, which Aspas denied.



After a 1-0 home defeat against Celta, Lerma stated in a post-match interview that Aspas had hurled a racist insult at him during the game.



Lerma’s club then tweeted: “Following the statements by @jeffersonlerma after the #LevanteCelta match, Levante wants to show its firm support for the player and its rejection of any signs of racism in soccer.”



In the interview, Lerma claimed he had reported the racial slur to the match official, who did not take any action, adding that measures were being sought in response to the incident.



In later remarks, former Liverpool striker Aspas denied the accusations.



“What is said inside the field stays inside the field. So I would not repeat what he told me. In any case, I did not call him what he claims,” Aspas said.



MADRID – Spanish soccer club Levante said on Sunday it supported its Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who alleged that he was called a racist insult by Celta Vigo’s Spanish striker Iago Aspas during a La Liga match, which Aspas denied.After a 1-0 home defeat against Celta, Lerma stated in a post-match interview that Aspas had hurled a racist insult at him during the game.Lerma’s club then tweeted: “Following the statements by @jeffersonlerma after the #LevanteCelta match, Levante wants to show its firm support for the player and its rejection of any signs of racism in soccer.”In the interview, Lerma claimed he had reported the racial slur to the match official, who did not take any action, adding that measures were being sought in response to the incident.In later remarks, former Liverpool striker Aspas denied the accusations.“What is said inside the field stays inside the field. So I would not repeat what he told me. In any case, I did not call him what he claims,” Aspas said. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

