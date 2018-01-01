 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

German Left Commemorates Rosa Luxemburg amid Debate on Party’s Future

BERLIN – The German Left party gathered on Sunday to commemorate historic communist figures Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht a day ahead of the 99th anniversary of their assassination, amid an inner debate on the group’s political future.

In attendance were parliamentary co-leaders Sahra Wagenknecht and Dietmar Bartsch, party co-chiefs Katka Kipping and Bernd Riexinger and their predecessors Oskar Lafontaine and Gregor Gysi.

Following tradition, the march passed through the cemetery where Luxemburg and Liebknecht were buried in Berlin after they were killed on Jan. 15, 1919 by a right-wing paramilitary militia.

This year’s homage to them was partially overshadowed by the Left’s internal problems, most notably Lafontaine’s recent controversial suggestion that the party be reformed.

He had said that the Social Democratic Party’s current political weakness should be exploited and the Left should join forces with its more leftist factions and the Greens.

Wagenknecht, who represents the party’s more communist wing, also supports reformation, but more moderate currents do not believe this is the right time to be breaching new fronts.
 

