HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Patriots, Eagles Advance to NFL Conference Championship Games



FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts – The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles have advanced to the AFC and NFC championship games, respectively, via very different routes and will next face the winners of the two playoff games on tap for Sunday.



The defending-champion Patriots showed why they are the favorites to win a record-tying sixth Super Bowl by trouncing the Tennessee Titans 35-14 in an AFC divisional playoff game at home.



Saturday’s contest at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough looked like it might be competitive in the early going, with the Titans having managed to stop two Patriots drives and then marching 95 yards and eventually putting the ball in the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to wide receiver Corey Davis with 1:14 remaining in the first quarter.



But New England started dominating the game on its ensuing possession, with 40-year-old superstar quarterback Tom Brady stringing together one completion after another and then wrapping up the drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to running back James White at the 13:18 mark of the second quarter.



The Patriots made the score 14-7 less than four minutes later when White scored again, this time on a six-yard run, and the rout was on.



Brady threw two more touchdown passes, a four-yard throw to wide receiver Chris Hogan toward the end of the first half and then a four-yard completion to superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski shortly after the start of the fourth quarter that made the score 35-7.



With time winding down, Mariota found Davis once again for a touchdown, but this time with the game well out of reach.



Earlier Saturday, the Eagles relied on their potent defense to edge the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 in an NFC divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.



Having to make do without star quarterback Carson Wentz, who was lost for the season with a knee injury suffered in a regular-season game last month, the Eagles mustered just enough offense and relied on kicker Jake Elliott for nine key points.



Elliott’s last boot, a chip-shot, 21-yard field goal, gave the Eagles a 15-10 lead with 6:02 remaining in the fourth quarter.



They then barely held on when the Falcons marched 74 yards to the Philadelphia two yard line but came up short when a fourth-down pass from quarterback Matt Ryan to superstar receiver Julio Jones fell incomplete at the 1:05 mark.



The Eagles subsequently ran out the clock against the defending NFC champions.



In the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 21 in Foxborough, the Patriots will take on the winner of Sunday’s contest between the host Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field.



That same day, the Eagles will host the NFC Championship Game against the winner of Sunday’s matchup at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.



FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts – The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles have advanced to the AFC and NFC championship games, respectively, via very different routes and will next face the winners of the two playoff games on tap for Sunday.The defending-champion Patriots showed why they are the favorites to win a record-tying sixth Super Bowl by trouncing the Tennessee Titans 35-14 in an AFC divisional playoff game at home.Saturday’s contest at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough looked like it might be competitive in the early going, with the Titans having managed to stop two Patriots drives and then marching 95 yards and eventually putting the ball in the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to wide receiver Corey Davis with 1:14 remaining in the first quarter.But New England started dominating the game on its ensuing possession, with 40-year-old superstar quarterback Tom Brady stringing together one completion after another and then wrapping up the drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to running back James White at the 13:18 mark of the second quarter.The Patriots made the score 14-7 less than four minutes later when White scored again, this time on a six-yard run, and the rout was on.Brady threw two more touchdown passes, a four-yard throw to wide receiver Chris Hogan toward the end of the first half and then a four-yard completion to superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski shortly after the start of the fourth quarter that made the score 35-7.With time winding down, Mariota found Davis once again for a touchdown, but this time with the game well out of reach.Earlier Saturday, the Eagles relied on their potent defense to edge the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 in an NFC divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.Having to make do without star quarterback Carson Wentz, who was lost for the season with a knee injury suffered in a regular-season game last month, the Eagles mustered just enough offense and relied on kicker Jake Elliott for nine key points.Elliott’s last boot, a chip-shot, 21-yard field goal, gave the Eagles a 15-10 lead with 6:02 remaining in the fourth quarter.They then barely held on when the Falcons marched 74 yards to the Philadelphia two yard line but came up short when a fourth-down pass from quarterback Matt Ryan to superstar receiver Julio Jones fell incomplete at the 1:05 mark.The Eagles subsequently ran out the clock against the defending NFC champions.In the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 21 in Foxborough, the Patriots will take on the winner of Sunday’s contest between the host Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field.That same day, the Eagles will host the NFC Championship Game against the winner of Sunday’s matchup at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

