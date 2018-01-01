HOME | World (Click here for more)

Hamas Official Wounded by Car Bomb in Lebanon



BEIRUT – A senior member of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas was wounded on Sunday in an assassination attempt when his car exploded in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, according to official sources.



Mohammad Hamdan was injured by the explosion after he opened the door of his BMW in the southern city of Sidon, military sources told EFE.



A Hamas official, Jihad Taha, confirmed that Hamdan is a member of the movement, according to Lebanon’s official NNA news agency, adding that Hamdan was in stable condition at the hospital.



However, the Lebanese television channel LBCI showed an image it claimed was from the hospital allegedly showing he had lost a leg.



Hamas, while also active in Lebanon, is primarily known as an Islamist political organization with a large military wing that has governed the Gaza Strip in Palestine since 2007.



BEIRUT – A senior member of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas was wounded on Sunday in an assassination attempt when his car exploded in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, according to official sources.Mohammad Hamdan was injured by the explosion after he opened the door of his BMW in the southern city of Sidon, military sources told EFE.A Hamas official, Jihad Taha, confirmed that Hamdan is a member of the movement, according to Lebanon’s official NNA news agency, adding that Hamdan was in stable condition at the hospital.However, the Lebanese television channel LBCI showed an image it claimed was from the hospital allegedly showing he had lost a leg.Hamas, while also active in Lebanon, is primarily known as an Islamist political organization with a large military wing that has governed the Gaza Strip in Palestine since 2007. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

