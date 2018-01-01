HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Federer Shrugs Off Being Labeled Australian Open Favorite



MELBOURNE, Australia – Swiss tennis great Roger Federer shrugged off on Sunday being labeled the favorite to win the upcoming Australian Open, where he is set to defend the title he earned the previous year.



Last season, the 36-year-old Federer came back from injury to win the 2017 Australian Open and Wimbledon, among other titles, bringing his impressive Grand Slam tally to a record-extending 19 titles.



“With age, I feel like I play down my chances, just because I don’t think a 36-year-old should be a favorite of a tournament, it should not be the case,” Federer said at a press conference ahead of the first Grand Slam event of the season.



“That’s why I see things more relaxed, you know, at a later stage of my career,” the five-time Australian Open champion added.



The tournament, which begins on Monday, will feature past Australian Open champions such as Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland, both of whom are expected to return to competition after being sidelined for months due to injuries.



The great Rafael Nadal of Spain, who was the 2017 Australian Open runner-up, is set to make his official 2018 debut after being forced to withdraw from the Brisbane International due to physical issues.



Federer’s potential route to the final may include a number of interesting matchups, including Djokovic, Alexander Zverev of Germany and Austria’s Dominic Thiem.



MELBOURNE, Australia – Swiss tennis great Roger Federer shrugged off on Sunday being labeled the favorite to win the upcoming Australian Open, where he is set to defend the title he earned the previous year.Last season, the 36-year-old Federer came back from injury to win the 2017 Australian Open and Wimbledon, among other titles, bringing his impressive Grand Slam tally to a record-extending 19 titles.“With age, I feel like I play down my chances, just because I don’t think a 36-year-old should be a favorite of a tournament, it should not be the case,” Federer said at a press conference ahead of the first Grand Slam event of the season.“That’s why I see things more relaxed, you know, at a later stage of my career,” the five-time Australian Open champion added.The tournament, which begins on Monday, will feature past Australian Open champions such as Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland, both of whom are expected to return to competition after being sidelined for months due to injuries.The great Rafael Nadal of Spain, who was the 2017 Australian Open runner-up, is set to make his official 2018 debut after being forced to withdraw from the Brisbane International due to physical issues.Federer’s potential route to the final may include a number of interesting matchups, including Djokovic, Alexander Zverev of Germany and Austria’s Dominic Thiem. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

