 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Federer Shrugs Off Being Labeled Australian Open Favorite

MELBOURNE, Australia – Swiss tennis great Roger Federer shrugged off on Sunday being labeled the favorite to win the upcoming Australian Open, where he is set to defend the title he earned the previous year.

Last season, the 36-year-old Federer came back from injury to win the 2017 Australian Open and Wimbledon, among other titles, bringing his impressive Grand Slam tally to a record-extending 19 titles.

“With age, I feel like I play down my chances, just because I don’t think a 36-year-old should be a favorite of a tournament, it should not be the case,” Federer said at a press conference ahead of the first Grand Slam event of the season.

“That’s why I see things more relaxed, you know, at a later stage of my career,” the five-time Australian Open champion added.

The tournament, which begins on Monday, will feature past Australian Open champions such as Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland, both of whom are expected to return to competition after being sidelined for months due to injuries.

The great Rafael Nadal of Spain, who was the 2017 Australian Open runner-up, is set to make his official 2018 debut after being forced to withdraw from the Brisbane International due to physical issues.

Federer’s potential route to the final may include a number of interesting matchups, including Djokovic, Alexander Zverev of Germany and Austria’s Dominic Thiem.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved