  HOME | World

Liberian Ruling Party Expels Nobel-Winning President

NAIROBI – Liberians woke up on Sunday to the find that the President of the country, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, had been expelled from the ruling party overnight for violating its internal code.

In a statement released late on Saturday night, Johnson Sirleaf was accused by the Unity Party of not actively supporting the party’s candidate and meddling in the recent presidential elections.

The UP candidate, vice president Joseph Boakai, suffered a huge defeat against former soccer player George Weah, from the Congress for Democratic Change, in what is expected to be the first democratic transition of power in the country in decades.

According to the statement, Johnson Sirleaf and several others were expelled “as a result of several violations of the party’s constitution and other acts inimical to the existence and reputation of the party.”

Johnson Sirleaf, who has been in power since 2006, was expelled from the party just nine days before Weah is due to be inaugurated as president.

Another three people were removed from the party at the same time, including the Deputy National Secretary Patrick Worzie, Senator Commany Wesseh and a former member of the Executive Committee, Medina Wesseh.
 

