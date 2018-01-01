HOME | World (Click here for more)

Israeli PM Arrives in India for Six-Day Official Visit



NEW DELHI – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday on an official six-day visit.



Netanyahu was received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport, tweeted India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.



During his visit, Netanyahu is expected to discuss matters related to economic and defense cooperation, agriculture and the food industry, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, had said days before his visit.



According to the official agenda, Netanyahu was scheduled to meet foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on the first day of his visit, the second by an Israeli prime minister to India after Ariel Sharon in 2003.



The Israeli leader will hold meetings with Modi as well as with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, and also attend an economic forum between India and Israel in New Delhi the same day.



He is expected to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday and take part in a series of conferences with opinion leaders from different sectors (economy, politics and sociology) at the “Raisina Dialogue.”



Netanyahu will also travel to Gujarat, Modi’s home state, where he will visit the house of Mahatma Gandhi and a campus of technological innovation, according to his official agenda.



Netanyahu’s last stop would be in India’s financial capital Mumbai, in western India, on Thursday, where he will meet with Indian businessmen and members of the Jewish community.



In July last year, Modi had visited Israel, the first by an Indian prime minister, with an agenda that centered on anti-terrorism and economy.



India has significant strategic links with Israel and is one of the largest buyers of its weapons industry, with an annual average trade balance of around $4.6 billion and another billion dollars in components and defense systems.



Just days before Netanyahu’s visit, the Indian government had approved the purchase of 131 Barak (lightning) surface-to-air missiles from the country for 4.6 billion rupees ($72 million).



