Turkish Plane Careens Off Runway, Down Cliff above Black Sea, No Injuries

ANKARA – A Turkish passenger plane carrying 162 passengers went off the side of the runway during landing and came to a stop on a dirt cliff above the Black Sea in Turkey, after which all on board were safely evacuated without injury.

The Boeing 737-800 passenger plane belonging to Pegasus Airlines, which had flown from the Turkish capital Ankara to Trabzon, crashed Saturday night and came to a stop partway down the slope above a rocky beach.

The plane’s right engine was torn off and could be seen in the sea below.

The governor of Trabzon, Yucel Yavu, confirmed that all passengers and crew were rescued unharmed, adding that an investigation had been opened to identify the causes of the accident, which remained unclear.

Trabzon Airport was closed overnight but had reopened Sunday, according to Turkish media.
 

