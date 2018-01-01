

UKIP Leader’s Girlfriend Suspended for Racist Comments about Meghan Markle



LONDON – The xenophobic and euroskeptic United Kingdom Independence Party announced on Sunday it had suspended its leader’s girlfriend for having sent racist messages about Meghan Markle, who will soon marry Prince Harry.



Henry Bolton, who was chosen to lead the party in September, said his girlfriend, Jo Marney, had been immediately suspended after the messages were exposed by the Mail on Sunday.



According to the tabloid, Marney had said that Markle’s “seed will taint our royal family,” called her a “gender equality twat” and said the wedding could lead to a black King or a Muslim Prime Minister, which she claimed was the result of other cultures invading the UK.



The UKIP leader in the London Assembly, Peter Whittle, defended her expulsion from the party.



In a statement sent to the Mail on Sunday, Marney apologized for her comments, but said she was exaggerating to make a point and they had been taken out of context.



Harry and Markle, an American actress known for her role in the television series “Suits,” announced last December that they would be getting married on May 19.



