 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Thousands Evacuated after Mt. Mayon Erupts in the Philippines

MANILA – Thousands of people have been moved to safe shelters following the eruption of Mt. Mayon in eastern Philippines, the police said on Sunday.

The volcano, located to the southeast of Luzon Island and around 350 kilometers (217.5 miles) from Manila, had erupted up to three times in the last 24 hours.

The last eruption was recorded at 11:43 am Sunday, according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The authorities have warned people off a six-kilometer radius around the volcano, and have issued a level 2 alert as concern grew over the possibility of stronger and more dangerous eruptions.

So far, the volcano has generated clouds of smoke and spewed ash.

Local media reports said residents have also reported loud rumblings and a smell of sulphur emanating from the volcano.

The authorities have also imposed restrictions on flights flying in and out of the area.

The biggest eruption in the history of the country was that of Mount Pinatubo in June 1991, which left around 850 people dead and affected over a million.

The Philippine archipelago is situated on the so-called Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activity around the Pacific Ocean, and has 23 active volcanoes.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved