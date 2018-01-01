

100 People Dunk in Icy Water to Purify Themselves for New Year in Japan



TOKYO – Dozens of people in the Japanese capital prepared on Sunday for the New Year by saying goodbye to the old, and hello to the cold to purify their souls, which in their case was a bath in icy water.



At the Teppozuinari Shinto Shrine in Tokyo’s central Chuo Ward, about 100 men and 10 women joined an ice bath ceremony, one of several such rituals held annually in Japan.



The men, wearing only white loincloths and headbands, and the small number of robe-clad women, first took part in group stretching exercises to get their blood pumping and warm up their bodies amid the 7 degree Celsius weather.



Some also ran in the street outside the shrine to keep warm.



At the appointed time, the participants headed to a wide, green pool set up inside the shrine and jumped into the frigid water.



Most were shivering but managed to withstand the cold, and stood clasping their hands together for about two minutes, then jumped out, performed some exercises and jumped back in, a process they repeated three times.



Ice baths are among several customs Japanese perform at Shinto shrines or Buddhist temples during the New Year period, including the first such visit of the year done on Jan. 1-3, which is known as “hatsumode.”



