 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

North Korea Calls for More Inter-Korean Exchanges

SEOUL – North Korea called on Sunday for the expansion of inter-Korean exchanges, saying that attaining a climate of reconciliation and the unification of the peninsula is only possible by encouraging cooperation and exchanges.

In an article published by state newspaper Rodong Sinmun, Pyongyang said that an atmosphere of reconciliation and unity is not established on its own, but rather through contact, cooperation and exchanges, and added that presently, the issue of Korean unity is more urgent than ever.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has called for actively promoting this climate of reconciliation in statements reported by the newspaper, and assures that the option of going to the negotiating table will be open to all parties in South Korea, whether it be the members of the ruling party, the opposition or those from diverse groups and individuals.

The newspaper echoed the sentiments expressed at the recent high-level talks held between the two Koreas, where measures to improve relations between North and South were adopted.

The direction in which the relations will move depends on how South Korea tries to create an atmosphere of reconciliation and national unification, it added.

Pyongyang’s request comes at a rare moment of relative ease between the two Asian countries, after they participated in their first talks in two years on Tuesday, with the aim of discussing the North’s possible participation in the Winter Olympics which will be held in the Southern city of PyeongChang in February.

Representatives from both countries will meet once again on Monday on the North Korean side of the village of Panmunjom, where further talks on the same matter will take place.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved