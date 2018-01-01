HOME | World (Click here for more)

North Korea Calls for More Inter-Korean Exchanges



SEOUL – North Korea called on Sunday for the expansion of inter-Korean exchanges, saying that attaining a climate of reconciliation and the unification of the peninsula is only possible by encouraging cooperation and exchanges.



In an article published by state newspaper Rodong Sinmun, Pyongyang said that an atmosphere of reconciliation and unity is not established on its own, but rather through contact, cooperation and exchanges, and added that presently, the issue of Korean unity is more urgent than ever.



North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has called for actively promoting this climate of reconciliation in statements reported by the newspaper, and assures that the option of going to the negotiating table will be open to all parties in South Korea, whether it be the members of the ruling party, the opposition or those from diverse groups and individuals.



The newspaper echoed the sentiments expressed at the recent high-level talks held between the two Koreas, where measures to improve relations between North and South were adopted.



The direction in which the relations will move depends on how South Korea tries to create an atmosphere of reconciliation and national unification, it added.



Pyongyang’s request comes at a rare moment of relative ease between the two Asian countries, after they participated in their first talks in two years on Tuesday, with the aim of discussing the North’s possible participation in the Winter Olympics which will be held in the Southern city of PyeongChang in February.



Representatives from both countries will meet once again on Monday on the North Korean side of the village of Panmunjom, where further talks on the same matter will take place.



