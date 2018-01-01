HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Classical, Colombian Music Meet at the Cartagena Festival



CARTAGENA, Colombia – European classicism and Colombian folklore met Saturday thanks to the masterful interpretation of some works of Beethoven, Haydn and Adolfo Mejia by the Italian cellist Mario Brunello and the Young Philharmonic Orchestra of Colombia at the International Music Festival of Cartagena.



Among the highlights, the Young Philharmonic Orchestra of Colombia, directed by Andrew Gourlay, interpreted “Pequeño Suite” by the Colombian composer Adolfo Mejia (1905-1973), with his movements: bambuco, song, whirlwind-march and cumbia as a representative sample of the national popular music.



Subsequently, the cellist Mario Brunello and the philharmonic interpreted the Concerto for cello and orchestra No. 1 in C minor, by Franz Joseph Haydn.



The classical style of the recital took force with the interpretation of the Symphony Number 7 in A major, op. 92 by Ludwig van Beethoven in charge of the Young Philharmonic of Colombia.



The integration in one recital of these classical and folkloric works is due to the fact that the Colombian orchestras are placed on a professional level that the general director of the XII edition of the festival, Italian Antonio Miscena, called “good.”



The general director explained to EFE that during the six years he has been coming to Colombia as director of the Cartagena music festival, he has seen that “many aspects of cultured music in the country have improved.”



“In my personal opinion, there are small things to improve in the interpretation of some repertoires, but this is a process that is developing,” Miscena added.



“The relationship of Colombian musicians with musicians and orchestras from other countries is very important because this develops this process of growth,” he said.



During the 11 days of this festival, which ends on Sunday with a concert by the Cartagena Symphony Orchestra at the Adolfo Mejia Theater in the city, the Munich Chamber Orchestra, led by Clemens Schuldt, the German pianist Rudolf Buchbinder, the Schumann quartet and the Colombian trio Palos y Cuerdas have played.



The festival will offer a final recital on Monday in the Barranquilla Caribbean, in which the Cologne Academy orchestra will participate under the direction of Michael Willens, mezzo-soprano Elena Belfiore, baritones Gabriele Nani and Juan David Gonzalez, sopranos Sara Rossini and Julieth Lozano and the tenor Pablo Martinez.



