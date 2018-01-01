 
Caracas,
Sunday
January 14,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

13 Dead, 39 Injured in 5-Vehicle Pile-Up in Brazil

SAO PAULO – At least 13 people died and another 39 were injured in a five-vehicle traffic accident on an expressway alongside the municipality of Grao Mogol in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, officials said.

The accident involved a car, a minibus, two vans and a truck with a load of paper that caught fire in the collision, officials at the region’s Fire Department said.

Several of the injured are in serious condition and were taken to regional hospitals with the aid of a Military Police helicopter, while most of the 39 who were hurt are in good health and in no danger of death.

The accident occurred at kilometer 400 (mile 250) on the BR-251 Expressway and blocked traffic in both directions for four hours Saturday morning, according to Federal Highway Police who are investigating the causes of the accident.

The BR-251, known as the Julio Garcia Expressway, covers some 1,500 kilometers between the state of Bahia in the northeast and the west-central state of Mato Grosso, and goes through the nation’s capital, Brasilia.

The area where the accident occurred is one of the busiest stretches on the expressway, which has problems of maintenance in some parts, chiefly in Mato Grosso, which even has some parts that are not paved.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved