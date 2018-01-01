HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Chelsea’s Winless Stretch Continues with 0-0 Draw against Leicester



LONDON – Defending Premier League champion Chelsea’s winless stretch continued on Saturday in a 0-0 draw against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.



Despite playing short-handed late in the match, the visitors put on an impressive performance and might even have pulled out a victory if not for the heroics of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the first half.



Courtois saved efforts from Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi, preventing Leicester from taking the lead before the break.



Midway through the second half, Leicester defender Ben Chilwell was sent off after being booked twice in a five-minute stretch.



However, Chelsea did not take advantage of its numerical superiority, only threatening Kasper Schmeichel’s goal twice.



Cesc Fabregas first blasted a shot that Schmeichel blocked and then Marcos Alonso fired a free kick that the goalkeeper saved.



Chelsea has yet to win a match in 2018, having been forced to settle for four draws in as many matches across all competitions.



Following its latest result in the Premier League’s Matchday 23, Chelsea holds the third spot in the table with 47 points, just behind Manchester United based on goal differential.



The Red Devils will square off against Stoke City on Monday.



In other Premier League action Saturday, Newcastle United played to a 1-1 draw against Swansea City and West Ham United routed Huddersfield Town 4-1.



West Bromwich Albion defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0, Watford drew 2-2 with Southampton, Crystal Palace edged Burnley 1-0 and Tottenham trounced Everton 4-0.



Manchester City, which has a commanding lead in the Premier League with 62 points, will take on Liverpool on Sunday.



