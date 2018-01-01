

Hoffenheim Held 1-1 to Werder Bremen in Bundesliga



BREMEN, Germany – Hoffenheim squandered on Saturday an opportunity to climb to the third spot of the German soccer league after a 1-1 away draw against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga’s 18th round.



Hoffenheim remains in the seventh position with 27 points, thanks to a solitary goal by Benjamin Hubner in the 39th minute.



Theodor Gebre Selassie scored the equalizer for Werder in the 63rd minute to secure the home draw for his side. Werder holds the 16th place with 16 points.



The same round also saw Freiburg stalling hosts Eintracht Frankfurt with a 1-1 draw.



Eintracht remains in the ninth position with 27 points, while Freiburg holds the 13th place with 20 points.



Hannover 96 pulled off a challenging 3-2 home win over Mainz 05, while VfB Stuttgart defeated Hertha Berlin 1-0.



Augsburg earned three points after beating Hamburg SV 1-0 in the same round.



On Friday, Bayern Munich defeated fourth-placed Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-1 to extend its lead in the Bundesliga table and now have 44 points.



Second-place Schalke 04, which is two points ahead of third-place Borussia Dortmund, was to visit fifth-place Leipzig later on Saturday.



