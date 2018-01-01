 
  HOME | World

Thousands Protest Austrian Government’s Sudden Veer to the Far-Right

VIENNA – Thousands of people took to the streets of Vienna on Saturday to protest the sudden turn towards ultranationalist positions they felt the coalition government had taken.

Austria is currently ruled by a coalition formed by the conservative Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) and the euroskeptic and anti-immigration Liberal Party (FPÖ).

The 20,000 protesters, according to police figures, were denouncing that the government has far-right tendencies, such as its restrictive asylum policy and recent reductions to migrants’ rights.

“Don’t let Nazis govern” was one of the slogans most seen among the demonstrators, which organizers numbered at 80,000.

The ÖVP, which won the elections last October, had in December formed a coalition with the FPÖ, a party created by former Nazis following World War II.

The two parties have agreed to lower subsidies for asylum seekers, are opposed to the European Union’s refugee distribution program and intend to adapt family aid for foreign workers to the levels of the countries they are from.

The FPÖ, which controls the foreign, interior and defense ministries, has handed high-ranking posts to people belonging to pan-Germanist student associations, some of which are linked to neo-Nazi circles.
 

