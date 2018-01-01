 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Yerry Mina Presented as Barcelona’s Newest Player

BARCELONA – Colombian defender Yerry Mina was presented on Saturday as the newest player for Barcelona, after signing a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Catalan club.

Mina was presented in front of over 8,500 fans, mostly Colombians, after Barça announced on Thursday that they had reached an agreement with the Brazilian club Palmeiras to sign the defender for 11.8 million euros ($14 million).

“When I got the opportunity, I did not hesitate. I am with best in the world and I will work to give my best and learn from them,” Mina said during a press conference held at Camp Nou stadium.

The 23-year-old Mina said that he was keen to achieve big things with Barcelona in his first European venture.

“I want to make history here,” he said, adding that his biggest concern moving forward was to adapt to Barça’s style.

Barcelona’s President Josep Maria Bartomeu praised Mina, who played nine matches with the Colombian national team.

“Yerry Mina is a player with great talent who will make the fans very happy over the coming years,” Bartomeu said after signing the contracts.

Mina joined Barcelona amid reports that Javier Mascherano of Argentina may leave for the Chinese Super League.

Mina is Barcelona’s second deal of the winter transfer window after signing Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who joined the Catalan club from Liverpool on a contract that includes a 400-million-euro buyout clause.
 

