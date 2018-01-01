HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Nadal Hopes to Be Well Prepared for Australian Open



MELBOURNE, Australia – Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal said on Saturday he hoped to be well prepared for the 2018 Australian Open despite not having played a competitive match since withdrawing from the ATP Finals last year.



World No. 1 Nadal took part in an exhibition match at the Kooyong Classic and played in the Tie Break Tens event after being forced to withdraw due to physical issues from the Brisbane International and an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.



“Everyone starts from zero. I start from zero again. It’s a new season, an exciting one. I hope to be healthy and to enjoy my tennis,” Nadal said at a press conference ahead of the Australian Open 2018.



The 16-time Grand Slam champion was in top form last year, winning his 10th French Open title and a third US Open title, among other trophies.



However, a knee injury forced him to pull out of the 2017 ATP Finals in November after losing his first round-robin match against Belgium’s David Goffin.



“It’s the first time I am here without playing an official match. It’s a new situation for me but I feel good. I feel myself more or less playing well,” Nadal said.



Nadal, the 2017 Australian Open runner-up to Switzerland’s Roger Federer, is set to play against Victor Estrella Burgos of the Dominican Republic in the first round of this year’s tournament.



