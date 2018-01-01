HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

South Korea to Hold Talks with North over Olympics Delegation



SEOUL – South Korea said on Saturday it will hold talks with North Korea next week to discuss Pyongyang’s plans to send a musical band to the Winter Olympics, scheduled to be held in the South Korean county of PyeongChang in February.



Earlier in the day, Pyongyang had proposed a meeting Monday in Tongilgak, a North Korean building at the Panmunjom truce village along the militarized inter-Korean border, the Yonhap news agency reported.



Pyongyang has offered to send four art officials, including an orchestra conductor, while Seoul too plans to send a four-member delegation led by Lee Woo-sung, the head of the culture and arts policy office at the culture ministry.



The South Korean government also urged its neighbor to respond as quickly as possible to its offer to resume high-level talks to discuss the participation of North Korean athletes in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



During the meeting between the two Koreas on Tuesday, which was the first in more than two years, Pyongyang had said it will send an official delegation, athletes, cheerleaders, an art troupe and taekwondo demonstration teams to PyeongChang.



However, both countries still need to work out the details, including how the North Korean group would travel to South Korea, and its cost and expenditure, given that financing North Korea’s participation could violate United Nations sanctions.



Besides its commitment toward facilitating North Korea’s participation at the winter event, the two countries had also agreed during their last meeting, to hold military-level talks, although they have not decided on a date so far.



