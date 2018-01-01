

Medvedev Wins 1st Career Title at Sydney International



SYDNEY – Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Alex de Minaur of Australia on Saturday to win the Sydney International, the first title in his career.



The 21-year-old winner, world No. 84, needed two hours and 13 minutes to beat his 18-year-old opponent 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.



The majority of the crowd in Sydney was cheering for Australia’s De Minaur, but after the match, Medvedev had this to say: “I think it (the crowd) works for everyone. If the crowd goes really crazy, sometimes it can turn you on, also.”



After his defeat, world No. 167 De Minaur said he had wanted to “find a way to just make it competitive.”



“I wanted to just compete until the last point, and I thought that’s what I did. I left it all out there on the court,” he said.



Medvedev claimed his first career title in his second-ever final, after losing the 2017 Chennai Open final against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.



